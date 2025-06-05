Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 20,097 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,999,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,029,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,109 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,008,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,437 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQX opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

