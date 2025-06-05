Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.41% of MasterCraft Boat worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $72,962.37. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,729,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,654,768.96. This represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,420 shares of company stock worth $1,261,191. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $290.09 million, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

