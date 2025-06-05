Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,740 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 63,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 11,475 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.93 per share, for a total transaction of $974,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

