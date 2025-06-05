Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,187 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FINV stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.30. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FINV. UBS Group raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

