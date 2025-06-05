Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.28% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

