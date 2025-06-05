Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Equity Residential stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

