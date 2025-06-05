Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

