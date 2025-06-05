Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $3.53 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,485,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $14,870,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.42.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $388.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.51 and its 200 day moving average is $367.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.49 and a 1 year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.