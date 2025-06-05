Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $3.53 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,485,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $14,870,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.42.
Charter Communications Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $388.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.51 and its 200 day moving average is $367.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.49 and a 1 year high of $437.06.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
