Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSBR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $4.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Stories

