Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 4,488 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.29% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 895,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,128,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 243,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 470,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 235,421 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,499,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,123,530.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,019.84. The trade was a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

OCUL opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

