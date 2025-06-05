Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,236,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 618,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 530,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $11,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCH opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

