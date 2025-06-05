Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 154,800 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.80% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 219,578 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $524.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -143.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WASH

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.