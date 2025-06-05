Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRR. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,356,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,111,000 after purchasing an additional 732,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,097,000 after acquiring an additional 546,047 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,474,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 866,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ RRR opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.12 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

