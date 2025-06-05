Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.35% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 135,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,401,847.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,092,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,326,881.38. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $2,208,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,486,678 shares in the company, valued at $27,452,925.12. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

ARLO opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.81. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.