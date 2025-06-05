Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $67.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Get Greif alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greif

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. Greif has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at about $3,193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 128,880 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.