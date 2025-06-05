Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.48.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
