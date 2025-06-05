Wells Fargo & Company Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $75.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.1%

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is -168.42%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

