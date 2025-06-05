Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

WDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Wesdome Gold Mines

WDO opened at C$19.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Lonergan sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.21, for a total value of C$27,023.64. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 7,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.26, for a total transaction of C$128,193.84. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

