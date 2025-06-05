Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $832,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westfuller Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.06 and its 200-day moving average is $208.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.