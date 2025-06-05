WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,263 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 22,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,898.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. Research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 394.87%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

