Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Receives $30.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

ZETA stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 36.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

