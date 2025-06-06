1,316 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,492,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.