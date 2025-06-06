14,100 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Challenger Wealth Management

Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Challenger Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

