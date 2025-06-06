3,308 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $4,323,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,981,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.