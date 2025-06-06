36,900 Shares in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 137,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 767.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 216,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $729.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.23. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.25%. The company had revenue of $96.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.84 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

