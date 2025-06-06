46,376 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $65.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

