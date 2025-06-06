5,281 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 138,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

