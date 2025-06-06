9,126 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Capital A Wealth Management LLC

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital A Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,252,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.42.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.