95,714 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 772,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 149,283 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $372.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.11.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $408.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

