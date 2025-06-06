ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,322.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 671,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 232,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,517,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $28,734.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,203.50. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $631,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,173,895.26. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $51.12 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

