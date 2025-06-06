Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,182,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,804,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:A opened at $113.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.