Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Alight worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in Alight by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alight by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Alight by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Alight by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

ALIT opened at $5.35 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Guilmette bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,267.50. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $942,250. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

