Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.