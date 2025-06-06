Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

