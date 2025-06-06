Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amentum alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 382.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 300,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amentum by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amentum by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 503,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $23,812,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.