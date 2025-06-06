American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,408.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,408 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,558,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 868,408.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 868,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 868,408 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Read Our Latest Report on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.