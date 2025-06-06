Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.3%

AMKR stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.