Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13.0% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 194,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apple by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,039,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,873,300,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,602,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $373,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,080,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $950,846,000 after acquiring an additional 556,375 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.