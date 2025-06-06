Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average is $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

