Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1,935.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 323.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 54,745 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Ashland Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ASH stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.17%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

