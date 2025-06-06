Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stake Trimmed by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATAT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

ATAT stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

