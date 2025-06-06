Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $21,241,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:AVY opened at $177.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

