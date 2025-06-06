Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after buying an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 5,440.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,155,000 after buying an additional 1,554,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

