Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $100.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,917 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,914,000 after buying an additional 1,003,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,197,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

