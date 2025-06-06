Bath & Body Works Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 18,630 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 178% compared to the average volume of 6,690 put options.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.7%

BBWI stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,119,000 after buying an additional 6,752,274 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 267.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,506 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $109,797,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,572,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.