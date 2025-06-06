Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $32.30 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,297,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 14.9% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 89,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $126.42. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

