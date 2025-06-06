Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 143,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $8.83 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.60.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

