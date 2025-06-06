BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 120,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

BlueLinx stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $134.79.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

