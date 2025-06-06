BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTWY opened at $37.65 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.