Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7,839.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,422 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.17% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $11,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

